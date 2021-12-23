ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China threatens Intel for banning Xinjiang slave-made goods; Intel later apologizes

Cover picture for the articleChina threatened U.S. chip maker Intel after the company told its suppliers not to use products or labor from the Xinjiang region due to governmental restrictions for reported forced labor and other human rights abuses against the Uyghurs by the Chinese Communist Party. Intel later apologized in Chinese for its...

