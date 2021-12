The North Carolina Supreme Court recently delayed all of the state’s 2022 primary elections from March until May while two ongoing gerrymandering lawsuits play out. The decision to keep all the primaries on the same day, rather than ask voters to pay attention to — and counties to pay for — two different primaries meant that even races that have nothing to do with the redistricting lawsuits are delayed, most notably for U.S. Senate.

