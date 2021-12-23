ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Christmas services in the Amarillo area

 3 days ago
Christmas Eve Worship Services

Polk Street United Methodist Church: Please join us in our historic Sanctuary at 1401 S. Polk to celebrate the birth of the Christ child on Christmas Eve. Our family service is at 5:30 p.m., followed by our traditional service is at 7 p.m., and Lessons and Carols are at 11 p.m. Communion will be served at all services, and we will close each service with the traditional Silent Night and candles. We hope to see you there.

