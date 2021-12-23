ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underground parking garage caves in at apartment building in Ohio

By Sommer Brokaw
 3 days ago
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An underground parking garage at an apartment building in Lakewood, Ohio, caved in Thursday.

Lakewood Fire Department Chief Timothy Dunphy said crews were first dispatched at approximately 9:40 a.m. for the collapse of the multi-level underground parking garage at the Marine West apartment building on Edgewater Drive, Cleveland 19 News reported.

Dunphy called it a "pancake" collapse where the second floor fell into the lower level.

As of 11:30 a.m., there were no reports of any victims and officials do not believe anyone was inside the garage at the time.

Vehicles were inside the garage, but the number of damaged cars was not known.

West Shore Rescue Team was called to the location, and the west apartments were evacuated for 24 hours as a precaution, WKYC reported. The collapse's cause is not yet known.

The building was constructed in the late 1960s and has been inspected annually.

Structural engineers were called in to assess the apartment building's integrity and safety.

Lakewood Mayor Meghan George told WKYC the building appeared to be safe.

In June, a condo collapsed in the Surfside suburb of Miami killing nearly 100 people.

Officials have yet to determine why the Champlain Towers South condo collapsed June 24, but there had been reported structural problems at the building.

The collapse prompted a structural review of other coastal buildings in South Florida, and evacuation of another condo building in Miami weeks after the Surfside collapse. Over the summer, a federal agency announced a team to to investigate the collapse in Surfside.

Valerie Engle
3d ago

Why is this deemed political? Trump and Obama had nothing to do with the building of this building. The virus does not effect inorganic substances. The building was built in the 1960's. It is poor workmanship. There are buildings in Europe that have stood for a thousand years and survived the bombings of wars. There some buildings in this country that are 300-400 years old and are holding up very well. Where the engineers of olden times better then the engineers of today.

30
Gummybear
3d ago

oh my gosh that's horrible. I thought I was having a bad day, but no, I guess I'm not compared to this...

16
Walter Plessinger
3d ago

Hopefully there aren't Terrorist running around practicing on smaller structures in preparation for a much larger target. With our borders wide open and our government in disarray under a president who isn't even sure his own physical health will be as good as it is today, which isn't saying much. Yea, I have to wonder why these structures that have been inspected annually and found to be structurally sound are, out of the blue, falling down. 🤔

