Monroe County officials announced Wednesday that the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in the county for the first time by researchers at UR Medicine Labs laboratory. Omicron now accounts for up to 73% of current cases nationally, so, “It was simply a matter of time before the omicron variant arrived in Monroe County,” said County Executive Adam Bello. He urged residents to continue following common-sense guidelines throughout the holiday season to protect themselves and their loved ones and get vaccinated and boosted.

It is now a crime in New York state to falsify or a COVID vaccination card or digital passport. Gov. Kathy Hochul said newly enacted laws “will help us improve our response to the pandemic now, crack down on fraudulent use of vaccination records, and help us better understand the areas of improvement we need to make to our health care system so we can be even more prepared down the road.”

There’s always a Rochester connection . And it turns out there is one to classic Christmas song “Christmas Wrapping,” by The Waitresses. In late 1981, the Akron, Ohio-based group was in Rochester for a gig when its front man found out the tune was a certified hit. The band’s first live performance of the song happened here, too, at Scorgie’s, an Andrews Street nightclub renowned for hosting New Wave and punk acts.

