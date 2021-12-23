ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slamdance Shifts Dates And Moves To All-Virtual Edition For 2022 As Covid Grows

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
The Slamdance Film Festival has pushed back its 2022 start date by a week and eliminated in-person plans for its annual indie-focused fest, becoming the latest industry event to pull back in the face of the rising omicron variant of Covid.

Slamdance had been schedule to run January 20-23 as a hybrid event in Park City but will now kick off January 27-February 6. Organizers said Thursday that its screenings, events and live Q&As will now shift to virtual presentations.

“Although we are disappointed that we won’t be able to participate in the communal, in-person experience, we know we can create a unique festival experience for all of our filmmakers through Slamdance’s online platform,” said Peter Baxter, Slamdance president and co-founder. “We are looking forward to utilizing the expertise we’ve already gained in attracting a global audience, building upon our accessibility goals and pushing the boundaries of what a decentralized festival can be.”

Organizers said the start date shifted by a week to allow for the transition from physical events to online-only.

The move comes as the other film festival in Park City, Sundance, tightened its restrictions for in-person events at its 2022 edition set to run January 20-30. Sundance said today it will now require proof of booster shots to attend screenings and events, and theaters will show films in front of reduced-capacity, masked audiences, with no concessions to be sold. Testing requirements were also added for attendees.

Other industry events have been forced to postpone or cancel their events as omicron spreads including the Academy’s Governors Awards and the Critics Choice Awards.

