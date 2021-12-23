2 banks on Market Street robbed 10 minutes apart, police say

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Two banks on Market Street were robbed within about 10 minutes of each other Thursday morning, according to Philadelphia police.

At 11 a.m., authorities say a man robbed the Santander Bank at 11th and Market streets. Police said that he went into the bank, went up to the counter and gave a demand note to the teller before stealing cash.

A suspect wanted in a robbery at Santander Bank Thursday morning. Photo credit Philadelphia police

He is described as 18 to 21 years old, 5 feet and 3 to 5 inches tall. He was wearing a black beanie, a medical face mask, black pants and a gray jacket with brown fur.

Police say he fled on foot.

Nine blocks away, at 11:10 a.m., police say the Wells Fargo at 20th and Market streets was hit. Police said a man and woman entered the bank, went up to the counter and gave the teller a threatening demand. After getting unspecified amounts of cash, they left the bank on foot.

Two suspects wanted in a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank on 20th and Market streets. Photo credit Philadelphia police

The man is described as about 60 to 70 years old, 5 foot and 4 to 6 inches tall, wearing a ski mask, goggles, a gray hoodie, a black jacket and tan pants.

The woman is said to be 5 foot and 2 to 4 inches tall with medium build. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt, a black head scarf and blue mask, and carrying a dark bag.

The back-to-back robberies come days after the FBI announced its search for a serial bank robber across Center City. The FBI said the man has hit at least seven banks within the past four months.

All the suspects were described as armed and dangerous.

For both cases, police ask you to call their Violent Crimes Task Force in partnership with the FBI at 215-418-4000 or send information to tips.fbi.gov . There is a reward in the case, and people can offer anonymous tips.