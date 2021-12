GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM)— Police in Garland have been working around the clock to track down the gunman responsible for a weekend triple murder in the city. The deadly shooting happened aroud 7:30 Sunday night at a Texaco convenience store in the 700 block of Walnut Street. (credit: CBSDFW.COM) Investigators say a white pickup truck pulled up to the store and a man with a gun stepped out of the passenger side and began firing. After the shooting the gunman and the driver sped away from the scene. Three men, whose identities have not been released, were pronounced dead at the scene and another male victim...

