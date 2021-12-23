ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Stonestreet and Kansas officers pass out ham to honor late father’s legacy

By Brian Dulle
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Actor Eric Stonestreet and officers with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department and Leavenworth Police Department spent the day helping pass out ham to honor his late father, Vince Stonestreet, who died last month.

Stonestreet posted on his Instagram Wednesday that one of the many cool and generous things his father liked to do was randomly give people a ham around the holiday season.

“I reached out to Farmland Foods to see if maybe they would give us a deal on or match a purchase of hams,” Stonestreet said. “Their response was, ‘No, but how about if we give you 600 hams!?’ Yes, 600!”

Stonestreet, his family, KCKPD, the Police Athletic League KCK and Leavenworth police were able to gift 600 hams to people in Leavenworth, where his father’s business was and KCK, where his father was a life-long resident, according to Stonestreet.

“Thank you, Farmland, for helping us honor our dad this holiday season,” he said. “We know he got a good chuckle and smile out of people’s reactions to being given a random ham.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

