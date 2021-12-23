A Little Optimism

Last weekend, the Detroit Lions set fire to a lot of bet slips when they absolutely blew the doors off the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals were double-digit road favorites heading into that Week 15 matchup, and even I couldn’t bring myself to see how that wasn’t going to be a “get-right game” for Arizona against a then one-win Detroit team. With the benefit of seeing some Christmas Day football, the Cardinals are clearly in a tailspin—now losers of three games in a row—but enough visiting with the ghosts of football week’s past, we’re here to talk about the team that knocked off those Cardinals a week ago—or at least the team as it stands to be on the field later today.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO