Chiefs DT Chris Jones returns to practice

By Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones returned to practice Thursday ahead of the team’s final home game of the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jones spent a week on the reserve/COVID list and missed the week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The defensive tackle is the third player to come off the list after an outbreak saw 13 Chiefs players be placed on the list.

How the Chiefs can clinch a playoff spot and win the AFC West against the Steelers

Linebacker Willie Gay and wide receiver Josh Gordon returned from the reserve/COVID list on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Jones was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl. He leads the team in sacks with 7.

The Chiefs will hope to get more players back ahead of the Steelers game where they have a chance to secure a playoff spot and a division title.

