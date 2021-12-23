ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Style This Adorable Cropped Sweater in Multiple Chic Ways

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
ZAFUL Women's V-Neck Criss Cross Twisted Sweater Amazon

A two-in-one fashion find is always a major score. Traditionally, this type of piece is usually just reversible. While we love having the option of rocking two different types of prints or colors, what if we could find something that offers two separate styles?

This sweater from ZAFUL takes the meaning of “reversible” to an entirely new level. With this garment, you’re getting a two-in-one sweater that’s going to change up your look every time that you wear it. And if that’s not strong enough of a selling point, you can snag it on sale right now for a seriously incredible price!

ZAFUL Women’s V-Neck Criss Cross Twisted Sweater Amazon

This sweater is made from your typical knit material and stitched in a classic style. It’s not a chunky knit, but it’s thick enough to wear in the wintertime. Simply put, it’s a cropped sweater that’s ideal to pair with high-waisted jeans, skirts or any other type of bottoms.

But of course, the detail we want to highlight is the twist-tie at the front of the sweater — because that particular feature makes this a two-in-one piece! You can choose to wear this sweater with the tie in the front for a midriff-baring look or flip it around for a backless aesthetic. The way you decide to wear it can completely transform the look of your outfit — think of it as a modern take on reversible clothing that we’re totally obsessed with!

ZAFUL Women’s V-Neck Criss Cross Twisted Sweater Amazon

No matter which way you choose to wear this sweater, you will still get a V-style neckline that flatters the chest area. You can wear it on the shoulder or go for an off-the-shoulder vibe as well — it’s completely up to you! Shoppers are already coming back to this knit and picking it up in more colors, and we might have to follow their lead. When a bestseller like this is also on sale, it might not be long before sizes and colors start selling out fast. Shop now!

See it: Get the ZAFUL Women’s V-Neck Criss Cross Twisted Sweater for prices starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from ZAFUL and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

