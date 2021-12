1) Does anyone who has installed an exterior staircase have any lessons-learned or wisdom to share about the permitting process and selection of a contractor?. We live in a two-unit rowhouse in NE DC and are hoping to install stairs leading from the back of the first floor of our unit (2nd floor of the building) 19 feet down to the ground level in the back of the house. Whether we go with spiral or “regular,” will depend on the quotes we are waiting for. So far, both contractors that we have requested quotes from believe that we will be able to get a permit for either kind.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO