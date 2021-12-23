ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

‘I was scared’: Stalkers could be using Apple AirTags to track down people, cars

By Raychelle Riley
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSfws_0dUgOILe00

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — At first, it seemed harmless and even helpful, but now, a new piece of technology could be dangerous in the hands of criminals.

Little devices called AirTags are being used to help track things like your keys or wallet, however, they’re now being used to track people and vehicles.

‘Mind-blowing to watch’: TSA agent jumps over baggage check to save infant’s life

“I was scared,” said Walker resident Jennifer Perkins. “When I got home, I got a notification on my phone and it showed everywhere I went that night, and it has like a red dot of where they checked your location.”fter working a night shift, Perkins said she received this unusual message on her phone.

“It says your current location can be seen by the owner of this item.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXxBM_0dUgOILe00

After doing some research and reading about similar situations, Perkins realized she was likely being tracked. She said she reported the situation to police.

‘Eggnog for brains’: Arrest warrant issued for Lakeland ‘Grinch’ accused of stealing gifts from under tree

She’s not the only one who has received these unusual messages.

“You do have, unfortunately, human trafficking. You could see it in a domestic situation or you could be at the store and someone could see something that you bought that they wanted,” said Denham Springs Police Department Public Information Officer Amber Fairburn.

Some have found these devices in small places like in bags or even under cars.

“A lot of people have also texted me and said the same things happened to them,” Perkins said.

She posted her experience on Facebook to warn others.

St. Pete man, shot during domestic dispute, beat man with wooden chair over a sandwich
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JnfHw_0dUgOILe00

“I posted it because I don’t want this to happen to other people and they have not know what it is. Something bad could happen to someone else,” Perkins added.

“Don’t ever hesitate, if you feel like something is wrong, speak out,” Fairburn said.

Denham Springs Police Department said to always be aware of your surroundings, travel with a buddy at night, and if you feel like you’re being tracked, call law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Caught On Video: UPS Driver Throws Packages Over Southeast Side Woman’s Fence, And She Was Not Happy With UPS’ Response

CHICAGO (CBS) — Doorbell video from the East Side neighborhood showed a UPS driver throwing packages over a fence like a football player making a spiral pass. The recipient of the package cried foul to CBS 2, after not liking the response from UPS. And as CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reported Tuesday, the delivery appears to violate protocol for the package giant too. It is, of course, that time of year, Delivery drivers are busier than ever, and customers are anxiously awaiting those holiday gifts. But no matter how busy it gets, UPS says an employee’s hands should not leave a package until...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Airtags#Stalkers#Tsa#Brproud
d1softballnews.com

AirTags inserted under the cars, watch out for the latest dangerous scam

A woman found an AirTag under her car. This is a very dangerous scam and it could also affect you. A testimony that immediately went viral on Twitter, and which raised the alarm among users. One woman said she found a AirTag wedged under the front passenger wheel well of his car.
NFL
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend couple suspects car was tracked through an unknown Apple AirTag

Apple AirTags are a fairly new piece of technology intended to help users track down misplaced belongings. But it is not just things these devices can keep tabs on. “When we got back home from dinner, my wife’s phone went off,” Fletcher Kleykamp, Bend resident said. “It said that there’s an unknown device that’s been with us, that’s been tracking us.”
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Driver learns he's being tracked after finding hidden Apple AirTag on car

NOVI, Mich. — Just days after buying a new car, a Michigan man received a notification on his phone saying that he was being tracked by an Apple AirTag. When John Nelson chose the option to have the AirTag emit a sound, he found it hidden underneath his 2018 Dodge Charger. Whoever put the AirTag on Nelson's car unscrewed the drain cap under his trunk and attached it inside.
TECHNOLOGY
fox5ny.com

What are Apple AirTags? Ways to tell if your car is being tracked

NEW YORK - With news that some car thieves are turning to a new cheap Apple product to steal high-end vehicles, you might want to know more information about what exactly Apple AirTags are and how they work. First the background. Police in Canada have warned five cases of thefts...
TECHNOLOGY
Truth About Cars

Apple AirTag Allegedly Hot New Tool for Car Thieves

Over the last few weeks, there has been an influx of news articles linking Apple’s AirTag tracking devices to car theft. Apple released the coin-sized device in April as a way to help people keep tabs on their keys, luggage, any number of other personal possessions. But reports have emerged claiming that thieves are now using them to mark and track vehicles they later want to steal.
ELECTRONICS
BET

Woman Tracked By Stalker Calls Out Potentially Dangerous Use of Tech

One woman is sharing her terrifying experience being stalked with the help of a popular tracking device. “Jeana” as she’s being called for privacy reasons, has gone viral in a Twitter thread in which she described the horror of having an Apple AirTag tracker being placed on her car after leaving a bar early Saturday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Phone Arena

Person reports dodgy use of an Apple AirTag secretly placed on her car

The Apple AirTag trackers have proven themselves a controversial topic since the day of their release in April this year. By now, there have been both positive reports of users finding their lost items after having them stolen or lost and negative ones pointing at malicious intent such as stalking.
TECHNOLOGY
WFLA

WFLA

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy