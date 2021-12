Having trouble coming up with a great gift for the guy, or gal, who already has an awesome garage? Here are some ideas to fit any budget. One of the things we notice in almost every garage is the lack of sufficient lighting. LED lights are a great option because of their longevity and design flexibility. They are energy efficient and generally less expensive to operate than incandescent lighting. A few of our clients have installed the Hexa-LED Honeycomb LED Light Fixture on their garage ceiling. It provides terrific lighting. You can buy one or many depending upon how much light needs to be added to the space.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 DAYS AGO