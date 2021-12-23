My Tennis Tribe, My People

I’m in my 40s and I’ve just qualified as a level one swimming assistant. I never planned on doing this; I wasn’t even a big fan of swimming when I was younger. There has always been a lot of stigma attached to swimming in my Sikh community – it’s seen as taboo for women.Many Asian women have told me they didn’t learn at a young age because their parents warned them to stay away from the pool, especially the deep end. And frequently, self-conscious Asian women don’t want to be seen wearing swimwear. As a child, I used to feel...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO