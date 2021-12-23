ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Aly and AJ Michalka Reveal Their Dad Is Hospitalized for COVID-19, Pneumonia After Voicemail ‘Alarmed’ Them

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

A harrowing update. Aly and AJ Michalka revealed that their father, Mark Michalka, has been hospitalized for pneumonia and COVID-19 after he left them a worrying voicemail.

“Reminder to check in on your loved ones this holiday season,” the sisters tweeted from their official account on Wednesday, December 22. “Our Dad wasn’t feeling well & we became alarmed after hearing a voicemail from him. Immediately dropped everything & drove to his house.”

After Aly, 32, and AJ, 30, went to check on him, they realized he needed medical attention. “Long story short he has Covid & Pneumonia,” the singing duo added. “He’s being treated at a hospital now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6k13_0dUgNYBp00
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

In a second tweet, the musicians reflected on how it feels to become more responsible for an aging parent’s health. “It’s hard to come to terms with, but as we get older it’s our turn to take care of our parents when they won’t/can’t take care of themselves,” they wrote. “A lot of times they want to hide their suffering from us because they think it’s a burden, when really it’s our duty to step in.”

The “Pretty Places” singers are the latest celebrities to speak out about their personal connection to the coronavirus as cases rise across the United States. Earlier this month, Billie Eilish revealed that she suffered from a breakthrough case of COVID-19 in August.

“I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible,” the Grammy winner told Howard Stern on December 13. “I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost.”

The “Bad Guy” singer went on to credit her vaccine with saving her life. “I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad,” she explained. “When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel f–king horrible.”

The pandemic has also continued to wreak havoc on concert tours and film and TV production schedules, with plenty of events being postponed and canceled again because of outbreaks. The Critics Choice Association announced on Wednesday that the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, originally scheduled for January 9, will be postponed to a still-unannounced later date.

“After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards,” the organization told Variety in a statement. “We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 16

Dezet
3d ago

Prayers for your dad I hope he recover from Covid and feel better soon. God bless everyone!🌹⚘🌹⚘

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Aj Michalka
Person
Howard Stern
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vibe

Eve Reveals Why Doctors Stated She Would Never Get Pregnant

With eight weeks left in her first pregnancy, Eve has been quietly resting at home in London with family. However, she took some time out to speak with Tamron Hall regarding her fertility journey and shared a shocking revelation. Like most first-time moms, the Queens star has been nervous regarding all the new changes happening with her body. She shared that just a couple of weeks ago, she was fell ill and had to be taken to the hospital, just for them to admit she was simply experiencing normal pregnancy symptoms. Yet, prior to her becoming pregnant, doctors feared it may never...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voicemail#Aj#Covid Pneumonia#Covid
E! News

Parasite Actress Park So Dam Diagnosed With Cancer

Parasite actress Park So Dam is battling cancer. The South Korean star—who played sister Ki Jung in the Oscar-winning film—was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer, her agency, ArtistCompany, told CNN on Monday, Dec. 13. The company added that Park, 30, received the news during a health checkup and has already gone through surgery.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
survivornet.com

After His Daughter Azaylia’s Death Due to Leukemia, MTV’s Ashely Cain Says He Won’t Shave His Beard & Here’s Why; Coping with Grief After Cancer Loss

Ashley Cain Reveals Why He's Not Shaving His Beard. MTV star Ashley Cain, 31, and his partner, Safiyya Vorajee, lost their 8-month-old daughter in April after she lost a brave battle with leukemia. In a new video shared to Instagram, he reveals that he’s not shaving because his late daughter...
CELEBRITIES
Parsons Sun

Vitiligo, prescription medication and unknown illnesses! The facts learned from stars' autopsy reports...

Pop icon Prince passed away at the age of 57 on April 21, 2016, in Minnesota, leaving the whole entertainment industry devastated. According to toxicology reports, the ‘When Doves Cry’ singer’s autopsy revealed high levels of fentanyl, usually used as analgesic and anesthesia. According to Dr. Lewis Nelson, chairman of emergency medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, the disturbing part of the results was that “the amount in his blood is exceedingly high, even for somebody who is a chronic pain patient on fentanyl”.
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Jenni Crain, Artist and Curator on the Rise, Dies at 30 of Covid-19

Jenni Crain, an up-and-coming New York–based artist, curator, and dealer, has died at 30. According to her New York gallery, Gordon Robichaux, Crain died on December 16 of sudden Covid-related complications. Crain wore many hats, working in galleries, institutions, and in her own studio. Much of her curatorial work had been dedicated to upholding the legacies of women artists. In 2020, for Midway Contemporary Art gallery in Minneapolis, she organized an exhibition about Tee A. Corinne, who created solarized photographs of women in various sexual and romantic states. And for the forthcoming Carnegie International exhibition, she was at work on a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ClutchPoints

Courteney Cox’s net worth in 2021

Courteney Cox is an award-winning actress most famous for her role as Monica Geller in the TV sitcom Friends. She is also well-known for her performance as Gale Weathers in the Scream movie series. In this article, we will take a look at Courteney Cox’s net worth in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy