ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Fans vote for the best photos taken by NASA’s Perseverance Rover

The Southern
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA’s Perseverance rover has been busy taking photos...

thesouthern.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Photos: Hillary Levin's picks for best photos from 2021

Both this year and last year, the ability to photograph a person’s facial expressions was greatly challenged by the ongoing pandemic — masks have become commonplace. And a photojournalist’s stock in trade is often capturing a moment, and seeing a person’s expression evolve is often key to a successful photograph. In between the alpha and delta — and now omicron — variants of COVID, when the vaccines were helping keep the numbers down, there was a brief window when we could photograph people indoors without their masks. Of course, life did try to get back to a form of normalcy.
PHOTOGRAPHY
NASA

Mars Perseverance Rover: Your Most "Liked" Images 2021

Since landing in February 2021, NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover has sent back about 180,000 images of the Red Planet. After each communication downlink, images go directly to the Perseverance Raw Image page: go.nasa.gov/perseverance-raw-images. Members of the public can vote on their favorite images, and each week a new "Image of the Week" is selected. This video features the first 41 images of the week, giving a glimpse of Perseverance’s journeys throughout 2021.
PASADENA, CA
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered a massive group of rogue planets without a star

Space is a cold, dark place, and sometimes we’re reminded of just how cold and how dark it can be. Thanks to new research published in Nature Astronomy this week, we now know that astronomers have discovered a group of up to 170 rogue planets free floating through space. Rogue planets, or rogue worlds, are essentially planets that don’t orbit a star. Thus, they float aimlessly through space without any driving orbit path. The data from the study is based on new images from the European Southern Observatory. Once completely decoded it could give us a bit more insight into just how...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

10ft-long fish the 'size of surf board' lurks near paddlers

A video captures a behemoth "10ft long" fish the "size of a surfboard" lurking near paddlers off the US coastline. Rich German and Matt Wheaton were in the sea near Laguna Beach, California, when they encountered the giant white sunfish swam over. Footage captures the inquisitive two finned fish up...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
NASA
fox35orlando.com

NASA’s Perseverance rover makes ‘unexpected’ discovery about volcanic lava on red planet

LOS ANGELES - NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover has made a remarkable discovery, the agency reported on Wednesday, when scientists discovered the six-wheeled machine has been traversing on the site of an ancient Martian lake where magma once flowed. According to NASA researchers, the rover’s latest findings were "completely unexpected,"...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KRMS Radio

NASA Takes Photo Of Lake Of The Ozarks

If you were out on the lake at all this summer, you may have been photographed by space men. Members of NASA assigned to the International Space Station were floating 261 miles above the Earth on June 23rd, when they snapped a high-resolution photograph of the lake area.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Team Behind NASA’s Newest Mars Rover To Honor Persevering Students – Here’s How To Nominate Students for Awards

Select middle schoolers who have pushed past obstacles to reach their academic goals will be rewarded with a personal message beamed down from NASA’s Perseverance rover. NASA’s “You’ve Got Perseverance” awards opportunity invites U.S. teachers, educators, and community members to nominate students in grades 6-8 who have demonstrated that they have the right stuff to move past obstacles and reach their academic goals. The program will reward that dedication with recognition all the way from Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Woman’s video showing how long it took for her Covid tests to turn positive goes viral: ‘Keep testing’

A writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has urged her social media followers to “keep testing” after she explained how she waited 11 days for a positive test result after her partner became infectious. Explaining the situation in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Ariel Dumas said it began when her partner tested for Covid on 10 December with a PCR test, and was positive. He did not find out his result until 14 December. She said she took at-home “rapid” tests on 13 and 14 December which were were negative, but that she also began experiencing Covid...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Week

This extraordinary telescope might change everything we know about the universe

As Santa makes his way back to the North Pole in the early hours of Saturday morning, another extraordinary flight will be about to begin. The James Webb Space Telescope — "the most powerful observatory ever sent into space," and having the humble goal of uncovering "the secrets of the universe" — is scheduled to take off from a European-managed launchpad in French Guiana at 7:20 a.m. Eastern.
ASTRONOMY
WGNO

Inflatable sleds are blowing up right now (literally and figuratively) — here are 8 top models for you and your family

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to find the right snow tube for you Winter is coming, and with it comes thick snowfall in many parts of the country. And nothing says “wintertime fun” like racing down steep, snowy hills at (reasonably) high speeds. While there are several types of sleds to choose […]
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy