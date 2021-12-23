2 Hospitalized In New Britain Crash

At the scene. Photo Credit: New Britain Township Police Department

Two drivers were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following a two-car crash in Bucks County, authorities said.

The vehicles collided and one of them landed on its side at the intersection of New Galena Road and Newville Road in New Britain Township around 2:40 p.m., according to local police.

Fire crews worked to extricate the driver from the overturned vehicle before transporting both drivers to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact New Britain Township police at 215-822-1910.

