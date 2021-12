Dinnertime is still when families can connect with each other — but a rising number are also connected online during dinner. And that may be getting in the way. Despite the bustle of the modern world, most Americans report that they dinner as a family frequently, and most say doing so brings their families closer together. But many parents report that electronic devices are a presence at the dinner table, and the percentage of parents who say there is emailing, texting, or phone use during dinner has doubled since 2009.

