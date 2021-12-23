ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Best reishi mushroom tea

WKRG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Mushrooms have a wide variety of uses. From an ingredient in your favorite pasta dish to a psychedelic drug, mushrooms are versatile and sometimes even poisonous. For thousands of years, people have also turned to mushrooms for its medicinal...

www.wkrg.com

Click10.com

Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
FOOD SAFETY
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Thing to Drink If You Have Gout?

Gout is a condition that is associated with high levels of uric acid in the blood, which forms crystals that accumulate around the joints, leading to sudden and severe pain and swelling. People with gout have a high risk of kidney stones. Drinks or foods high in purines can increase...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

5 Of The Best Foods To Eat High In Magnesium

Magnesium plays an important role in the body. It is essential for approximately 300 biochemical reactions and it helps to stabilize blood sugar levels. It is also necessary for the production of energy. Magnesium deficiency is common and it can lead to serious health problems. Magnesium is an essential part of bone health, as nearly half of all magnesium is contained within the bone. In fact, if you don’t get enough dietary magnesium, your body will leach it from your bones to keep blood levels normal. This can lead to osteoporosis or other bone issues. Magnesium deficiency has also been linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer.
NUTRITION
BGR.com

New fruit recall: Don’t eat these delicious fruits if you have any

People who suffer from food allergies are always on the lookout for potential allergens in foods and drinks. These substances are harmless to most people. But they can cause a severe allergic reaction in others. When food manufacturers detect substances in their products that might lead to such a reaction, they often issue a recall. That’s what Bokhary Foods did with some of the Godavari dried apricots it sells, as the products in the recall might contain undeclared sulfites.
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The Best Tea For Boosting Immunity This Winter

The winter months can be a very vulnerable time for your immune system. From cold and flu season, and now the added pressure of COVID-19, our bodies are often more susceptible to illness in the colder season. This is why it’s essential to take care of yourself during this time of year, and do things that nourish your immune system so that you can be ready to fight off any illness that comes your way. Nutrition is a crucial component of this—eating a diet rich in all the necessary food groups, especially fruits and vegetables, is the best way to support your overall wellness. Hydration is another important piece of the puzzle, but many people don’t drink enough fluids in the winter, as they’re less active and may be less inclined to drink regularly. However, water isn’t the only beverage that can hydrate you; teas are also a great option for hydration, and immunity as well. We asked Laura Burak, MS, RD, founder of GetNaked® Nutrition and author of Slimdown with Smoothies, what her favorite tea is for immune support in the colder times of year.
NUTRITION
Aabha Gopan

Can Reese's Peanut Butter Cups shorten your life

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is a Hershey's chocolate candy product with peanut butter fill up. It's one of the most popular candies in America because of its contrasting salt and sugar flavors and rich texture. In 2021, Statista reported that over 15.93 million U.S consumers have five or more servings in 30 days.
asapland.com

How to Drink Castor Oil to Clean The Stomach

Castor oil is the castor plant’s seed. Castor Oil has several benefits, both when taken internally and applied externally. Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid that can help in dissolving gallstones or kidney stones. It also works as an effective laxative when taken orally to relieve constipation. The use of...
HEALTH
thebeet.com

What Tea Is the Healthiest For You? The Benefits of the Most Popular Teas

Drinking tea has become such a regular part of our daily lives that most of us never stop to think about the health benefits that come when sipping our favorite cup. Whether you prefer a mug of green, oolong, chamomile, rooibos, ginger, turmeric, black, or white tea, even consuming just one cup of tea a day gives your immune system a boost, especially important during flu season and with COVID back on the rise.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

What Happens If You Drink a Lot of Cranberry Juice? Side Effects

Although cranberry juice is safe to consume in moderation, drinking too much can cause side effects such as upset stomach, diarrhea, and blood sugar spikes. In the past, it was believed that cranberry juice can slow the growth of bacteria and therefore is useful in treating urinary tract infections. However, recent studies have shown that although cranberry juice may help prevent bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract wall, it doesn’t do enough to make a significant difference.
FOOD & DRINKS
almanac.com

How to Grow Mushrooms Indoors!

Growing mushrooms indoors is a lot of fun because these immune system-boosting treats grow very fast (as quickly as two weeks). Are you a fungi fanatic? Join us as we explain how to get started growing mushrooms—and take your ‘shrooms all the way through harvest!. You can practically...
GARDENING
KRON4

Best chaga tea

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The idea of drinking mushroom tea might not initially sound appealing, but chaga has been used in folk medicine for hundreds of years. Chaga — Inonotus obliquus — is a fungus that grows on birch trees in northern regions of the world like Siberia, Canada and Northern Europe. It has a black outer crust with an orange flesh, which gives the tea a reddish-brown color. It offers many potential benefits including anti-inflammation, cancer prevention, improved liver function and so on.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

