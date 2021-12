FedEx's new electric delivery vans drop the gas engine, but they also add all kinds of great features for the driver. Major cities like London, Paris, and Barcelona are committed to reducing pollution, which pretty much means that they plan to eventually get rid of gas-powered vehicles altogether. And while good public transit and bike infrastructure make a total ban on personal vehicles possible, deliveries aren't so easy. The answer is electric delivery vehicles, which reduce noise and air pollution in cities and use less energy overall.

