Some probably think so, but for local bibliophiles, books will always be among the best gifts to give and get. “Giving a book indicates that you care enough about the person to pick out something that you know they’ll be interested in for a week at least [or] however long it takes them to read it,” said Cheryl McKeon, a bookseller at The Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza. “I think it’s a very thoughtful gift because you have to know something about the person to pick out the right book.”

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO