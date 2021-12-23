Fans vote for the best photos taken by NASA’s Perseverance Rover

Space is a cold, dark place, and sometimes we’re reminded of just how cold and how dark it can be. Thanks to new research published in Nature Astronomy this week, we now know that astronomers have discovered a group of up to 170 rogue planets free floating through space. Rogue planets, or rogue worlds, are essentially planets that don’t orbit a star. Thus, they float aimlessly through space without any driving orbit path. The data from the study is based on new images from the European Southern Observatory. Once completely decoded it could give us a bit more insight into just how...
