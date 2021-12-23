ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeing Silence: One Photographer’s Mission To Find The World’s Quietest Places (Rebroadc

By WAMU 88.5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of Mt. Everest, you might picture towering, snow-covered peaks. But what do you hear? What does a snowstorm atop the world’s highest peak actually...

kdnk.org

Photographer Pete McBride Embraces the Sounds of Silence

Award-winning photographer and Roaring Fork Valley native Pete McBride has a new book out. Seeing Silence: The Beauty of the World’s Most Quiet Places could be considered an essay on the emergence of nature during a human pandemic. KDNK's Morgan Neely spoke with McBride about his Emmy-nominated film, Into the Canyon, and how the coronavirus pandemic catalyzed a personal transformation that involved less looking and more listening.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Phys.org

How NASA's Psyche mission will explore an unexplored world

Launching in August 2022 and arriving at the asteroid belt in 2026, NASA's Psyche spacecraft will orbit a world we can barely pinpoint from Earth and have never visited. The target of NASA's Psyche mission—a metal-rich asteroid, also called Psyche, in the main belt between Mars and Jupiter—is an uncharted world in outer space. From Earth- and space-based telescopes, the asteroid appears as a fuzzy blur. What scientists do know, from radar data, is that it's shaped somewhat like a potato and that it spins on its side.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

The loss of the world’s frozen places

Two very different books explore the past, present and future of glaciers. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Last Winter: The Scientists, Adventurers, Journeymen, and Mavericks Trying to Save the World Porter Fox Little, Brown (2021) Meltdown! The Earth Without Glaciers Jorge Daniel Taillant Oxford...
EARTH SCIENCE
wwno.org

NPR member station photographers share memorable photos from 2021

"Photojournalists capture moments of celebration, perseverance and the beauty of everyday life," Brian Munoz, a multimedia reporter at St. Louis Public Radio, says. We asked photographers from NPR's member stations to contribute memorable images from 2021. They shared stories of grief along with moments of joy. In another year where...
PHOTOGRAPHY
