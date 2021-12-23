Candace Owens Fact-Checked By Donald Trump in Viral Interview: 'People Aren't Dying When They Take the Vaccine'

Candace Owens

Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Conservative commentator and talk show host, Candace Owens.

However, Owens is now trending online after Trump fact-checked her over a statement she made regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.

"I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines," Trump told Owens. "All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years."

In the clip, Owens then tells Trump that more people have died this year from covid under the Biden administration than Trump's, even though more people received the vaccine this year.

"The vaccine worked, but some people aren't taking it," Trump interjected. "The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take the vaccine."

Trump went on to say that "if you take the vaccine, you're protected," and that even "if you do" still get Covid-19 while vaccinated, "it's a very minor form" of it. He added, "People aren't dying when they take their vaccine."

Owens has taken a hard line against the vaccine.

In August, she said the following:

"The University of Connecticut is going to fine and block internet access to students that do not get the vaccine," Owens tweeted. "If you do not understand that there is something purely evil involved right now in terms of these vaccines you will never understand. It will NEVER enter my arm."

The White House seemingly endorsed Trump's remarks.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki retweeted a clip of the interview.

"Just going to echo former President Trump here on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines," Psaki captioned the clip. "Merry Christmas eve eve."