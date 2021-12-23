Here's How Much Investing an Extra $1,000 Per Month Will Equal for Retirement, Broken Down by Age

At a certain point in life, many wonder what’s better: to pay off the home loan ASAP or top up your superannuation? If your emergency cash buffer looks OK and you have enough to cover you for around three to six months if you lost your job, the super versus mortgage question is a good one to ponder. There’s no one-size-fits-all answer. On the face of it, there’s a compelling case for building up your super; you can take advantage of the magic of compound interest (and, potentially, some tax breaks as well) – all while interest rates on mortgages are low....

REAL ESTATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO