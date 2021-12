ALLIANCE – Rodman Public Library has a new database, Heritage Hub, that will aid in genealogists’ and historians’ research. An addition to NewsBank, HeritageHub allows you to explore your family history with a collection of U.S. obituaries and death notices from across the country for in-depth genealogical research from 1704 to the present. HeritageHub helps you easily identify relatives, uncover new information and potentially unknown family members. The database includes deep coverage from all 50 states, hard-to-find content from the mid-1900s, and original obituary images. It’s free and access is available 24/7 from your home.

