Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 55 new cases of COVID-19

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. has declared a COVID-related state of emergency and is requiring face coverings at indoor public spaces beginning Wednesday morning. The mandate will go into effect at 9 a.m. on Dec. 29 and applies to all individuals 5 and older patronizing restaurants and food businesses, retail stores, houses of worship or any establishment that serves the ...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As post-holiday testing is being encouraged during the Omicron surge, Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 4,155 additional COVID-19 cases and 53 more deaths attributed to the virus.
The daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes data as of early Thursday morning, due to the health agency observing the Christmas holiday. With the update, the state has now recorded 1,000,361 total virus cases, including reinfections. Over 987,000 people in Minnesota have tested positive for the virus so far.
Three of the 53 additional deaths were people in their 40s. All of the deaths occurred in December. The...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Health on Sunday reported 20,917 new coronavirus cases, a two-day tally encompassing Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Sundays are typically slow days for COVID-19 case reporting, but the unusually high figure makes sense for a two-day total, and especially as the Omicron variant of the virus pushes up case numbers in the state. For example, Ohio saw its highest one-day total reported on three consecutive days last week, topping out at 15,989 on Dec. 23.
Maryland Department of Health (MDH) paused COVID-19 reporting during the holidays (December 24th and 25th) and the reporting on December 26th came out a little late…and the new numbers reported were not good. Maryland added 25,035 new COVID-19 cases in three days. Here is the breakdown:. December 24th: 9,859...
NEW YORK — The New York State Department of Health issued a Health Advisory to healthcare providers on an upward trend in in pediatric hospitalizations associated with COVID-19. These recent increase have been concentrated around New York City where the omicron variant was first recorded and is spreading. “The...
Maryland health officials added 5,376 cases of the coronavirus to the state’s tally Monday, immediately following a dayslong cutback in testing for the Christmas holiday. The latest numbers also show a jump in the state’s testing positivity rate, to more than 16%, and in COVID-19 hospitalizations, to 1,584. More people are hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any point this year since January, ...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 1,700 on Monday, according to the latest Department of Health data.
The percentage of people testing positive climbed to 16.54%, increasing by 0.69% since Sunday.
Health department data show that cases went up by 5,376, after rising by more than 25,000 over the holiday weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 668,790.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 1,714, an increase of 130 patients over the past 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 1,349 are adults in acute care and 348 are adults in the ICU. Thirteen children are in acute care and another four are in the...
The chief medical officer has urged people to reduce their contacts as Covid-19 cases soar.Dr Tony Holohan was speaking as Ireland recorded a new record high number of daily cases on Christmas Day.A further 13,765 cases of the virus were notified on Saturday, up from 11,182 cases announced on Friday.The Department of Health said “large volumes” of case numbers are anticipated over the coming period.Approximately 83% of reported cases are believed to be the Omicron variant.Keep protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. Take steps to reduce your risk. #ForUsAll | #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/G2zAAxIymx— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 24, 2021Dr Holohan...
The number of Orange County residents hospitalized with the coronavirus increased from 218 to 229 today, but the number of those patients in intensive care dropped from 58 to 54, according to the latest state figures.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise statewide — including rapidly in Los Angeles County — as a winter surge takes hold, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced officially Wednesday that health care workers will be required to get booster shots. In L.A. County, Department of Public Health officials reported more...
PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Tuesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county. In the latest update, 36 additional case, 50 additional recoveries and one additional death were reported. A total of 71 cases were still active. A breakdown of...
The Chemung County Health Department is alerting the public that due to the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, there will be delays in case investigation and contact tracing. We are working diligently to contact each positive case and their close contacts. In the meantime we ask...
So, you've tested positive for COVID, or you've been exposed. Now what? Dr. Philip Falcone is St. Joseph's Health's Chief Medical officer, who says, quarantine and isolation are "essentially the same thing really. What you're trying to do is avoid contact with other people so that you do not transmit the virus to someone else."
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health declared a hospital disaster Friday after rising COVID cases hit peak levels at its two Harford County hospitals in Bel Air and Havre de Grace. The system put in place new crisis protocols at UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air to treat rapidly rising numbers of coronavirus patients. In the past month, the number of COVID-19 positive ...
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - COVID-19 cases numbers are climbing in southern Illinois and medical experts expect the trend to continue after the holidays. On Wednesday, December 22, we learned more about the omicron variant and how SIH medical is treating their COVID-19 patients. ”I thought we were maybe done with...
TOWSON, Md. — As positive COVID-19 case numbers continue to increase, local school districts are preparing for what could be a longer than expected winter break. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Anne Arundel County school leaders told public school employees...
More than 886,200 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 50,100 have been hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
DENVER (CBS4) – It was a tense situation in Denver Christmas morning when a staffing shortage caused the Autumn Heights Care Center to call 911 for help. Saturday morning paramedics were called to the nursing home located at 3131 S Federal Blvd.
A source familiar with the situation says there was one nurse for 50 patients. The Denver Department of Health and Environment could not confirm those numbers, but did say there was a staff shortage.
According to the source, the nurse requested residents be transferred to local hospitals due to COVID. Signs on the door of the care center state...
