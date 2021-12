Missouri Supreme Court issued the following announcement on Dec. 23. Attorneys and members of the public relying on Yahoo as their e mail provider should be aware it appears Yahoo is flagging as “spam” all messages coming from courts.mo.gov e-mail addresses. This includes messages from the Missouri eFiling System as well as from popular Missouri Courts electronic services such as Track This Case, Pay By Web and Plead and Pay, in addition to individual e-mails sent by court staff statewide.

