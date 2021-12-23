Phone scammers use new tactic targeting Greenville Utilities customers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Utilities has seen an increase in reports from customers who are receiving calls from scammers, some of whom are spoofing a Greenville Utilities phone number and ID, making it appear to be Greenville Utilities in the caller ID.

Some of the callers claim that your utilities are about to be cut off if you don’t make a payment right away, a scam that pops up several times per year.

There’s now a round of calls claiming that customers can receive a discount for making payments on time. The caller then starts asking questions to confirm the name on the account, how much they have paid on the last bill, and other personal information.

If you receive a call like either of these, hang up. Greenville Utilities will not call you and threaten to cut off your utilities if you don’t pay right away. Greenville Utilities will also not call offering a discount and asking for personal information.

