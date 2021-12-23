Fans vote for the best photos taken by NASA’s Perseverance Rover

Both this year and last year, the ability to photograph a person’s facial expressions was greatly challenged by the ongoing pandemic — masks have become commonplace. And a photojournalist’s stock in trade is often capturing a moment, and seeing a person’s expression evolve is often key to a successful photograph. In between the alpha and delta — and now omicron — variants of COVID, when the vaccines were helping keep the numbers down, there was a brief window when we could photograph people indoors without their masks. Of course, life did try to get back to a form of normalcy.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 11 DAYS AGO