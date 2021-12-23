Joffrey’s ‘Nutcracker’ cancels remaining holiday performances

The Joffrey Ballet announced Thursday that it was canceling the remainder of its performances of “The Nutcracker” at the Lyric Opera House because of COVID-19.

Affected performances are Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 26, according to the announcement, “due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 within the company ranks. The decision was made as part of Joffrey’s commitment to full transparency and to the health and safety of our company artists, musicians, students, production crew and audience members.”

Ticket holders will have the option to transfer the value their ticket purchase to a subscription or future production, make a tax-deductible donation for The Joffrey Ballet Annual Fund, or receive a refund.

The production had already experienced a previous COVID-related shutdown and had introduced masks for dancers onstage. This is the first year at the Lyric for the Joffrey’s annual holiday favorite , choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon and set at the 1893 World’s Fair. More information at joffrey.org .

