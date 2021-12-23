ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Best private high schools in Tennessee

By Nexstar Media Wire, Stacker
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OlN7j_0dUgEqYu00

America’s private high schools opened long before their public counterparts and even before the United States was first established. The Roman Catholic Church in the 1700s started private schools in Florida and Louisiana while in New York (a former Dutch colony called New Amsterdam), the Dutch West India Company and Dutch Reformed Church set up private schools that filled the void left by the colonies’ lack of an education system.

That changed in the 1840s when the U.S. instituted a uniform public school system. To stay relevant, private schools changed from marketing themselves as the only option to portraying their education as the “best” option. To this day, private high schools have positioned themselves as fast-tracks to admittance into elite universities. Faced with the rigorous demands of the highly competitive college admissions process and increased pressure over getting into the “right” school, parents (most often parents with means) often consider private schools for their children.

| Check out more lists and rankings from across Tennessee

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in Tennessee using rankings from Niche . Private schools have historically catered to America’s most elite, with exorbitant tuition and legacy admissions ensuring the socioeconomic exclusivity of student bodies. Scholarships, incremental transparency in the admissions process, and improved (albeit still imperfect and unequal) access to excellent early education for students of all backgrounds have allowed more low-income students and minorities today to take advantage of these schools. Still, white students continue to represent the vast majority of private-school students.

Read on to find out the best private high schools in your state.

#25. Knoxville Catholic High School (Knoxville)
– Enrollment: 646 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#24. Christian Brothers High School (Memphis)
– Enrollment: 831 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#23. St. Agnes Academy-St. Dominic School (Memphis)
– Enrollment: 775 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#22. Pope John Paul II Preparatory School (Hendersonville)
– Enrollment: 756 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#21. Girls Preparatory School (Chattanooga)
– Enrollment: 510 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#20. Briarcrest Christian School (Eads)
– Enrollment: 1634 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#19. Brentwood Academy (Brentwood)
– Enrollment: 706 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#18. Franklin Road Academy (Nashville)
– Enrollment: 999 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#17. St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School (Sewanee)
– Enrollment: 236 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#16. St. George’s Independent School – Collierville Campus (grades 6-12) (Collierville)
– Enrollment: 1076 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#15. Pleasant View School (Memphis)
– Enrollment: 383 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#14. University School of Jackson (Jackson)
– Enrollment: 1007 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#13. Battle Ground Academy (Franklin)
– Enrollment: 850 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#12. Webb School of Knoxville (Knoxville)
– Enrollment: 1015 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#11. The Webb School (Bell Buckle)
– Enrollment: 405 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#10. Hutchison School (Memphis)
– Enrollment: 831 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#9. McCallie School (Chattanooga)
– Enrollment: 944 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#8. The Ensworth School (Nashville)
– Enrollment: 1189 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#7. Baylor School (Chattanooga)
– Enrollment: 1022 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#6. Memphis University School (Memphis)
– Enrollment: 630 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#5. Harpeth Hall School (Nashville)
– Enrollment: 720 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#4. Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville)
– Enrollment: 829 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#3. Lausanne Collegiate School (Memphis)
– Enrollment: 851 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#2. St. Mary’s Episcopal School (Memphis)
– Enrollment: 827 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#1. University School of Nashville (Nashville)
– Enrollment: 1071 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

You may also like: Best public high schools in Tennessee

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eads, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Sewanee, TN
State
Louisiana State
City
Memphis, TN
Nashville, TN
Education
City
Hendersonville, TN
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Independent School#Baylor School#Highschool#The Roman Catholic Church#Dutch Reformed Church#Christian Brothers
WKRN News 2

Taylor Lewan added to COVID-Reserve list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Good news and bad news. The Titans added left tackle Taylor Lewan to the COVID-Reserve list on Friday. That’s obviously the bad news. The good news… because the Titans got their game out of the way on Thursday, they don’t play again for another ten days. Therefore, it’s unlikely Lewan will […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy