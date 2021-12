SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 3-year-old Lina Sadar Khil who authorities say may be in "grave, immediate danger." Lina was last seen on Monday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. at a playground in San Antonio, according to police. She was with her mother who left her alone for an unknown amount of time, police said. When Lina's mother returned, the young girl was gone, according to police.

