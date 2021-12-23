Police: Former NFL running back and Albany native Dion Lewis arrested
GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to Guilderland Police, former NFL running back and Albany native Dion Lewis was arrested Sunday, December 19. Lewis was arrested by Guilderland Police after he refused to take a breath test.
Lewis will be arraigned January 6, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in Guilderland Town Court.
This is a developing story with more updates to come. Watch NEWS10 Live for live updates of the situation
