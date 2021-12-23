ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China to fall short on promises to U.S. as trade deal ends

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the trade deal between China and the U.S. was signed in January 2020, there was some hope it would lead to a reduction in bilateral tensions and restore some balance to trade, but those goals are proving elusive as 2021 comes to a close. In the 23 months...

www.detroitnews.com

hngn.com

Canada's Justin Trudeau Claims China Is Playing Western Nations, Urges Countries To Remain Strong Against Beijing

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, accused China of cleverly manipulating Western nations and urged democratic countries to respond to the danger as a united front. China's Communist Party, according to Trudeau, is leveraging its wealth to push nations against one another and hide political realities under economic obligations.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Asian stocks mixed in quiet end of year trading

Major share benchmarks were mostly lower in Asia on Monday at the outset of the last trading week of the year as countries grappled with the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. Benchmarks fell in Shanghai Bangkok Tokyo and Seoul Taiwan and India were higher. Many global markets are closed for holidays. Comments by China's central bank, or People's Bank of China, over the weekend about support for the economy highlighted differences in stances among major economies balancing the need to support economic recoveries from the pandemic while keeping inflation in check. The Federal Reserve is...
STOCKS
kiwaradio.com

Farm Bureau examines U.S.-China trade pace as Phase One winds down

IARN — The American Farm Bureau says USDA’s recent trade figures show China is purchasing U.S. ag commodities at a faster pace than 2020. The U.S.-China Phase One Trade Agreement – signed during the Trump administration – is set to expire in early 2022. American Farm Bureau senior economist Veronica Nigh says this year’s trade numbers are better in 2021 than at the same time last year with China.
AGRICULTURE
knoxvilletimes.com

China not likely to fulfil trade commitments to US as year ends

Beijing [China], December 24 (ANI): US-China worsening relations will deteriorate further if Beijing misses its obligations under a nearly expired trade agreement. The Economic and Trade Agreement signed by the two superpowers in January 2020 is set to end on December 31 this year. Trade observers say China has not complied with a clause that obligates it to buy imports of manufactured goods, farm products, energy products, and certain services from the U.S. at a total of $200 billion more than the 2017 total. China purchased $186 billion in goods and services in 2017 before the trade war, according to U.S. government figures.
FOREIGN POLICY
Vox

What happens when omicron hits China

China’s zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and quarantines has been so strict that the country’s president, Xi Jinping, hasn’t left the country in about two years. Now that the highly transmissible omicron variant has been reported in China, what will it mean for the Olympics — and for us?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

US defense technology must be made in America, not China

Since World War II, the United States has been known as the “arsenal of Democracy.” We earned that title by providing the bulk of the weapons used by our allies, in some cases before they were actually our allies. From Lend-Lease through the end of the war, it was American factories and technology that won the war and made the postwar peace secure.
FOREIGN POLICY
atlanticcitynews.net

Should US Get Tougher on China Over Hong Kong or Use Other Approach

WASHINGTON - U.S.-based Hong Kong observers contacted by VOA have disagreed about whether a tougher Biden administration response to Hong Kong's first legislative election under Beijing-imposed conditions would help to curb the erosion of democracy in the city. Sunday's election almost completely eliminated pro-democracy voices from the former British colony's...
FOREIGN POLICY
Ozarks First.com

China denounces US law on Xinjiang imports

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government on Friday denounced a U.S. law that restricts imports from Xinjiang as a violation of international law and dismissed complaints of abuses against mostly Muslim minorities in the northwestern region as lies. President Joe Biden signed the measure Thursday amid mounting tension including...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
Brookings Institution

U.S.-China technology competition

The scale and speed of China’s technological advancements in recent years have raised concerns in Washington and elsewhere over the implications for the United States’ overall economic competitiveness and its national security, as well as the impact on liberal values and good governance globally. There also has been growing concern about the fragmentation of the global technology sector, including the rise of divergent standards and norms, as the Chinese technology market increasingly decouples from those of the United States and the West more broadly.
FOREIGN POLICY
naturalresourcereport.com

Pace of U.S. trade with China exceeds last year

USDA’s recent updated trade numbers shows China is buying U.S. ag commodities at a faster pace than last year. Chad Smith has more on the current numbers as the end of the Phase One agreement draws closer. Smith: The Phase One Trade Deal between China and the U.S. comes...
ECONOMY
realcleardefense.com

Report on U.S.-China Competition in East, South China Sea

Over the past several years, the South China Sea (SCS) has emerged as an arena of U.S.-China strategic competition. China’s actions in the SCS—including extensive island-building and base-construction activities at sites that it occupies in the Spratly Islands, as well as actions by its maritime forces to assert China’s claims against competing claims by regional neighbors such as the Philippines and Vietnam—have heightened concerns among U.S. observers that China is gaining effective control of the SCS, an area of strategic, political, and economic importance to the United States and its allies and partners. Actions by China’s maritime forces at the Japan-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea (ECS) are another concern for U.S. observers. Chinese domination of China’s near-seas region—meaning the SCS and ECS, along with the Yellow Sea—could substantially affect U.S. strategic, political, and economic interests in the Indo-Pacific region and elsewhere.
FOREIGN POLICY

