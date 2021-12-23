ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broad-Daylight Mugging Of Woman Outside Englewood Cafe Solved By Sharp-Eyed Detective

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
Dashawn Hooks Photo Credit: ENGLEWOOD PD / BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF (mugshot)

GOTCHA! A fresh eye cracked the mugging of a woman who got into a fierce broad-daylight struggle with a robber outside an Englewood cafe over a year ago, authorities announced.

Surveillance images show the suspect cruising the area on a bicycle before donning a face mask, pulling up a hood and riding up to the woman, who was having cake and coffee outside Dulce Le Leche on busy West Palisade Avenue in early November 2020.

The would-be robber tried snatching the woman's wallet, but he didn't know what he was in for: She wasn't giving it up that easily, Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said.

The wallet fell to the ground as they struggled. The woman began shouting and the two-wheeled bandit pedaled off empty-handed, he said.

The victim ended up pretty sore following the ordeal, but she escaped serious injury, Pulice said.

Meanwhile, surveillance images were published on Daily Voice. A reward also was offered. No substantial leads emerged, however.

Fast forward to early this week, when Detective Sgt. Chris Kedersha connects city resident Dashawn Hooks, 21, to the aborted robbery, Pulice said.

Brought in for questioning on Monday, Hooks copped to the crime, the lieutenant said.

Detectives charged him with strong-armed robbery and sent him to the Bergen County Jail. A judge released Hooks, with conditions, hours later under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

