United, Sued Over Canceled MileagePlus Account, Turns to Winne Banta

OPINION APPROVING SETTLEMENT AND AWARD OF FEES This is a pending class action seeking relief under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) on behalf of all purchasers of TAL Education Group’s securities (“TAL” or “Defendant”) American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) from June 1, 2016 through June 13, 2018. (See Compl., ECF No. 1.) On July 2, 2021, the undersigned granted the parties’ motion for preliminary approval of the proposed settlement.1 (See Order, ECF No. 77.) On October 26, 2021, the parties filed this motion for final approval of the class action settlement and plan of allocation. (See Mot. for Final Settlement Approval (“Final Approval”), (ECF No. 80.) Plaintiffs’ counsel simultaneously moved for an award of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of costs, as well as for approval of an award of $7,500 to each of the Lead Plaintiffs. (ECF No. 81.) For the reasons stated below, the Motions are both GRANTED. Concurrently with issuance of this Opinion, the Court is issuing a Judgment, a Plan of Allocation Order, and a Fee and Expense Order. FACTUAL BACKGROUND Lead Plaintiff Edward Lea (“Lea”) brought this class action pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23(a) and (b)(3) on behalf of all those who purchased American Depository Shares (“ADSs”)2 of Tal Education Group (“TAL”) between June 1, 2016 through June 13, 2018 (the “Class Period”), against Tal Education Group, as well as Defendants Zhang Bangxin (“Bangxin”), Yungeng Bai (“Bai”), and Luo Rong (“Rong”) (collectively, “Individual Defendants”) for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). (See Am. Compl. at 1, ECF No 23.) TAL provides educational services and offers comprehensive tutoring services to students covering core academic subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, and chemistry. (Id. 29.) TAL Education Group is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and its principal executive offices are in Beijing, China. TAL’s American Depository Shares (“ADS”) trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “TAL.” (Id. 19.) The Individual Defendants were senior executive officers of TAL during the Class Period. (ECF No. 23; Am. Compl.

LAW ・ 12 HOURS AGO