A California man was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly fatally shooting his grandmother and his father’s girlfriend as they opened presents on Christmas. "During the visit, Alvarez fired shots striking his grandmother (Magdalena Alvarez) and his father’s girlfriend (Meisa Rashid)," the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. "As Alvarez was leaving the house, he noticed his father in a parked vehicle. Alvarez fired shots in his direction, but did not strike him."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO