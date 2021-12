Nio's monthly vehicle shipments hit a record level in November. The automaker plans to launch three new EV models in 2022. Investors in Nio (NYSE:NIO) have been on a roller-coaster ride in 2021, but most of that ride has been downhill. As of the close of trading on Friday, shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company were down by around 54% from its highest-ever trading price of $66.99 in early January and off by more than 37% year to date.

ECONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO