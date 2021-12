A woman was taken into FBI custody on Thursday after police say she injured several people and employees on a Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta, according to a report. Fox 5 Atlanta reported that police were waiting for the arrival of Flight 2790 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Patricia Cornwall was detained after police spoke with passengers on the flight, the report said. The report said investigators did not say exactly what occurred.

ACCIDENTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO