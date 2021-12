President Joe Biden on Monday said some US hospitals could be "overrun" by Covid cases, but the country is generally well prepared to meet the latest surge and Americans need not panic. In a virtual meeting hosted by the White House with several state governors and top health advisors, Biden stressed that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant would not have the same impact as the initial outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 or the Delta surge this year. "Omicron is a source of concern, but it should not be a source of panic," he said. Testing is more widely available and mass vaccinations mean that for many people infections do not lead to serious illness.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO