5 stories worth your time

By Axios
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
The giving boom: 2021 could top 2020's surge in charitable giving. Chart: Death rates increased for each age group 15 years and older in 2020. Why science is struggling: A flood of scientific papers may be paradoxically preventing new ideas from advancing. How Boris Johnson lost his mojo: 6...

Axios

In photos: Biden surprises patients at Children's National Hospital

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden surprised patients at the Children's National Hospital on Friday for a Christmas Eve celebration. The first lady read "Olaf’s Night Before Christmas" to the patients, the White House said. Go deeper. Off the Rails: Episode library. The first line of the Axios...
POTUS
Rajeev Mudumba

Relate A Compelling Story Through Your Presentation - How?

There’s an old adage about public speaking, “Tell them what you’re going to tell them. Then tell them. And then tell them what you told them.”. This is a terrible way to structure a story and yet, amazingly, it appears in myriad presentations I attend across all sorts of disciplines. It’s no wonder that we often feel like we just saw the same talk multiple times! What would happen if instead of focusing on the data, we focused on how to make our presentation compelling?
abc11.com

My Story: As Told by the Times Square Ball

NEW YORK CITY -- The Times Square Ball has seen it all in the past 115 years, debuting on New Year's Eve 1907, just three years after midtown's Longacre Square was renamed for the New York Times, which had just moved to the neighborhood. The tradition has outlasted 21 presidents,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
Virginia State
Axios

2021's challenges for journalism

Axios Re:Cap is revisiting some of this year’s biggest stories and what they say about where technology, business, politics and more are headed in 2022. Axios cofounder and CEO Jim VandeHei joins Axios Re:Cap senior producer Naomi Shavin to talk about what journalists got right and wrong in 2021 and what challenges lie ahead for the industry next year.
ECONOMY
buzzfeednews.com

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Omicron is upon us, and everyone is in an uproar over it — rightly so, as that curve is rising quickly. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash your hands…you know the drill. In the meantime, we have some photo content to keep your mind off things. Kentucky and several other states in the South and Midwest are still reeling from the deadly storms last week — we took a look at how people are coming together to help. The Guardian has a great look at the work of Cherry Kearton, a gentleman and a photographer at the turn of the last century. Mary Berridge has an inspiring photo book out on autistic people that was beautifully profiled by CNN. Jeffrey Wolin has taken one of the most humanistic approaches I've ever seen to documenting homelessness, and his interview with us is worth a full read.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Axios

America tunes out Omicron news despite ominous threat

New data shows that the Omicron variant is not jumpstarting Americans' engagement in COVID news, despite indications that it may be one of the fastest-spreading variants to date. Why it matters: News attention spiked early in the Delta wave, but Omicron is not yet having the same effect. A lack...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

Billionaire With Massive Chinese Investments Says Communist Party Disappears People Because It’s ‘Like A Strict Parent’

A U.S. billionaire and hedge fund manager with massive investments in China defended the communist regime in response to queries about his decisions to invest in the country. Ray Dalio, manager of the world’s largest hedge funds, said the Chinese government disappears people because it’s a “top down” nation where the government that acts like a “strict parent” in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Autistic four year old ‘banned for life’ from US airline after mask exemption row

The father of an autistic four-year-old says he and his son have been “banned for life” by a US airline after he tried to prove his son was medically exempt from wearing a mask on flights.Michael Seklecki told Fox News that his son was blocked twice from boarding flights with Frontier and Spirit Airlines even though he had doctor’s notes about a medical exemption for his son.He says that the ongoing mask exemption row has resulted in Frontier Airlines banning the pair from all flights."He’s been banned for life on Frontier Airlines… I was specifically banned as well," Mr...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
INTERNET
Axios

Axios

