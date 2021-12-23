ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

ID's Top Videos of 2021

By Mike Hockett
nddist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the final days of the year, which means we're all inundated with countless "Top XX of the Year" lists. To that I say, embrace it. Even in such a tumultuous year as 2021, it's always worth taking a look back at the year that was. Below, here are...

www.inddist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

These Are 6 Retail Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Market Watchers

2021 was a whirlwind year for retail. Supply chain meltdowns, record high inflation, and staff shortages made it clear which brands could adapt and which ones would fall to the wayside. As 2021, comes to a close, uncertainty persists, especially with the most recent uptick COVID-19 cases across the U.S. Still, analysts and market watchers are hopeful for some brands to maintain their momentum. We reached out and asked them about where they see businesses heading in 2022 and what stocks they recommend watching out for. Below are their picks for the best stock buys in 2022. LULU — Lululemon Activewear was a major trend...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#3m#Industrial Media Llc#Industrial Distribution#Ppe Management
nddist.com

Now Part of Walter, GWS Tool Group Acquires Carbide Tools Mfg. Inc.

TAVARES, FL — GWS Tool Group announced Dec. 21 that it has acquired Carbide Tools Mfg. Inc. This acquisition adds capability and capacity in custom round tools for GWS and further expands the GWS manufacturing footprint in the upper-Midwest region of the United States. Located in Menomonee Falls, WI, Carbide Tools Manufacturing, Inc. is committed to providing high quality special carbide round tools with exceptional customer service. Their name in quality is supported by state-of-the-art grinding equipment, in-house PVD coating technology and a long-tenured team committed to excellence.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
nddist.com

Why Industrial Manufacturing M&A Volume Will Continue to Rise in 2022

One sign the Industrial Manufacturing sector has returned from the worst of the pandemic? Deal activity. A recent PwC report looking at deals over the past year found a strong uptick in industrial manufacturing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity. Specifically, deal value increased by 50 percent in 2021 over 2020, while deal volume remained stable for the full year. However, when breaking it down, deal volume in the second half of 2021 clearly outpaced the first half, indicating a building appetite for investment.
INDUSTRY
nddist.com

HGR Industrial Surplus Acquires CNC Marketplace Tramar Industries

EUCLID, OH — HGR Industrial Surplus has acquired Tramar Industries, the CNC machinery marketplace known for buying and selling CNC equipment around the world for over 25 years. This merger will expand options available to customers looking to buy or sell their industrial equipment. HGR is known for their...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Amazon Reinstates Mask Mandate for All U.S. Warehouse Workers

The masks are back on at Amazon. Less than eight weeks after the e-commerce giant dropped its mask mandate for workers across its hundreds of US warehouses, the company reinstated it as of Wednesday, according to internal communication shared with media outlets. The change comes amid a spike in US...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
CNET

Volkswagen teases ID Buzz on video, promises it's coming soon

Last month Volkswagen released the first three images of the production-spec ID Buzz, the company's long-awaited electric microbus revival that was previewed as a concept in 2017. While it didn't give away any specs or details, VW said the van would be unveiled in 2022. Judging by a new teaser video released Thursday on Twitter, it now seems like the unveiling will happen sooner rather than later.
CARS
wrestlingrumors.net

Another WWE Name Officially Leaving Company

It isn’t for everyone. There are a lot of roles in WWE and some of them are not the kind that take place in front of the camera. In addition to all of the wrestlers, there are some people, often forme wrestlers themselves, whose job is to help the talent get ready for the show. Now though, one of these ex-wrestlers seems to be on his way out of the company again.
WWE
nddist.com

ID's Top Articles of 2021

It's the final days of the year, which means we're all inundated with countless "Top XX of the Year" lists. To that I say, embrace it. Even in such a tumultuous year as 2021, it's always worth taking a look back at the year that was. Here's a look back...
ECONOMY
CNN

Watch: These are the top YouTube videos of 2021

Nevada's extinct supervolcano may hold largest lithium deposit in. Most stock quote data provided by BATS. Market indices are shown in real time, except for the DJIA, which is delayed by two minutes. All times are ET. Disclaimer. Morningstar: Copyright 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Factset: FactSet Research Systems Inc.2018. All rights reserved. Chicago Mercantile Association: Certain market data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Dow Jones: The Dow Jones branded indices are proprietary to and are calculated, distributed and marketed by DJI Opco, a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and have been licensed for use to S&P Opco, LLC and CNN. Standard & Poor's and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. All content of the Dow Jones branded indices Copyright S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC 2018 and/or its affiliates.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy