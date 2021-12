HARTFORD, Conn. — Just days out from Christmas, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Connecticut with Tuesday's positivity rate sitting at 8.98%. "Our community is experiencing a surge in cases, a surge in higher test positivity the virus is circulating and we really need everyone to do their part," Liany Arroyo, health director for the City of Hartford, said.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO