IoT Technology Market worth $566.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

 4 days ago

According to a research report "IoT Technology Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Node Component (Sensor, Memory Device, Connectivity IC), Solution (Remote Monitoring, Data Management), Platform, Service, End-use Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the IoT technology market is expected to grow from USD 384.5 billion in...

