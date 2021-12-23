Realization of Real-Time Fault-Tolerant Quantum Error Correction

Fluidic interfaces disintegrate under sufficiently strong electric fields, leading to electrohydrodynamic (EHD) tip streaming. Taylor cones, which emit charged droplets from the tip of a conical cusp, are among the most prominent and well-studied examples of EHD instabilities. In liquid-liquid systems, more complex interface deformation modes than simple Taylor cones can be observed, with the interface being pushed away from the electrode, and additional cone structures emerging from the rim of the dimple. In this paper, we investigate the mechanisms behind these deformation modes experimentally and numerically, and demonstrate that the presence of droplets triggers the dimple at the interface. To characterize the underlying processes, we replace the pin electrode by a hollow metallic needle with a prescribed electrolyte volume flow. The submerged electrospray introduces droplets of an aqueous KCl solution with varying ion concentrations into silicone oils with varying viscosities. By measuring the corresponding electric current and by optical investigation of the interface deformation, we study the system response to variations of the ionic concentration, viscosity, and applied voltage as well as flow rate. The voltage between the needle and liquid-liquid interface has a strong influence on the deformation, whereas the electrolyte flow rate only has a small influence. In addition, we observe that both the deflection as well as the current reach limiting values with increasing ion concentration and viscosity, which we explain based on a scaling relationship for the size of the droplets. In addition to the experiments, we use a finite element solver and compute the charge transport due to the droplets in the oil phase as an advection-diffusion process. Further, we compute the electric potential distribution, flow field, and interface deformation. After calibration of our model with particle tracking velocimetry data of the flow inside the oil phase, we reproduce the experimentally observed dimple at the liquid-liquid interface. By including a relationship between the electric field at the pin electrode and the emitted electrospray current, we are able to identify the space charge as the cause of the experimentally observed limiting behavior of the interface deflection and the electric current. In summary, this paper highlights the importance of charged droplets for the complex dynamic modes observed when a liquid-liquid interface is exposed to a local electric field.

