Realization of Real-Time Fault-Tolerant Quantum Error Correction

By Authors
APS physics
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrecting errors in real time is essential for reliable large-scale quantum computations. Realizing this high-level function requires a system capable of several low-level primitives, including single-qubit and two-qubit operations, midcircuit measurements of subsets of qubits, real-time processing of measurement outcomes, and the ability to condition subsequent gate operations on those measurements....

journals.aps.org

IFLScience

Quantum Computer Can Now Automatically Correct Errors In Major Breakthrough

Future quantum computers will have the ability to perform calculations that are unthinkable with even the most powerful existing supercomputer. But before getting there, there are many barriers to overcome. One of them is error-correcting. Researchers at ETH Zurich have shown, for the first time, that it is possible to...
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computation with Static Linear Optics

The scalability of photonic implementations of fault-tolerant quantum computing based on Gottesman-Kitaev-Preskill (GKP) qubits is injured by the requirements of inline squeezing and reconfigurability of the linear optical network. In this work we propose a topologically error-corrected architecture that does away with these elements at no cost—in fact, at an advantage—to state preparation overheads. Our computer consists of three modules: a two-dimensional (2D) array of probabilistic sources of GKP states; a depth-four circuit of static beam splitters, phase shifters, and short delay lines; and a 2D array of homodyne detectors. The symmetry of our proposed circuit allows us to combine the effects of finite squeezing and uniform photon loss within the noise model, resulting in more comprehensive threshold estimates. These jumps over both architectural and analytical hurdles considerably expedite the construction of a photonic quantum computer.
COMPUTERS
Computer Weekly

Multibillion-dollar quantum opportunities if error rate recedes

Viable commercial quantum computing is probably not on the immediate horizon for many IT chiefs. However, McKinsey has urged CIOs to start thinking about what is likely to happen over the next eight years when quantum computer systems are set to become fault-tolerant. In a paper, Quantum computing: An emerging...
ENGINEERING
APS physics

Gapless Topological Phases and Symmetry-Enriched Quantum Criticality

We introduce topological invariants for gapless systems and study the associated boundary phenomena. More generally, the symmetry properties of the low-energy conformal field theory (CFT) provide discrete invariants establishing the notion of symmetry-enriched quantum criticality. The charges of nonlocal scaling operators, or more generally, of symmetry defects, are topological and imply the presence of localized edge modes. We primarily focus on the.
PHYSICS
#Quantum Error Correction#Quantum State#Quantum Computers#Quantum Physics#Steane Lsb Phys#Non Clifford#The Creative Commons
EurekAlert

QuTech takes important step in quantum computing with error correction

Researchers at QuTech—a collaboration between the TU Delft and TNO—have reached a milestone in quantum error correction. They have integrated high-fidelity operations on encoded quantum data with a scalable scheme for repeated data stabilization. The researchers report their findings in the December issue of Nature Physics. Physical quantum...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
APS physics

Correlations in Entanglement-Assisted Prepare-and-Measure Scenarios

We investigate the correlations that can arise between Alice and Bob in prepare-and-measure communication scenarios where the source (Alice) and the measurement device (Bob) can share prior entanglement. The paradigmatic example of such a scenario is the quantum dense-coding protocol, where the communication capacity of a qudit can be doubled if a two-qudit entangled state is shared between Alice and Bob. We provide examples of correlations that actually require more general protocols based on higher-dimensional entangled states. This motivates us to investigate the set of correlations that can be obtained from communicating either a classical or a quantum.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Picometer-Resolved Photoemission Position within the Molecule by Strong-Field Photoelectron Holography

Laser-induced tunneling ionization is one of the fundamental light-matter interaction processes. An accurate description of the tunnel-ionized electron wave packet is central to understanding and controlling subsequent electron dynamics. Because of the anisotropic molecular structure, tunneling ionization of molecules involves considerable challenges in accurately describing the tunneling electron wave packet. Up to now, some basic properties of the tunneling electron from molecules still remain unexplored. Here, we demonstrate that the tunneling electron from a molecule is not always emitted from the geometric center of the molecule along the tunnel direction. Rather, the photoemission position depends on the molecular orientation. Using a photoelectron holographic technique, we determine the photoemission position for a nitrogen molecule relative to the molecular geometric center to be.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Quantum theory based on real numbers can be experimentally falsified

Although complex numbers are essential in mathematics, they are not needed to describe physical experiments, as those areÂ expressed in terms of probabilities, hence real numbers. Physics, however, aims to explain, rather than describe, experiments through theories. Although most theories of physics are based on real numbers, quantum theory was the first to be formulated in terms of operators acting on complex Hilbert spaces1,2. This has puzzled countless physicists, including the fathers of the theory, for whom a real version of quantum theory, in terms of real operators, seemed much more natural3. In fact, previous studies have shown that such aÂ 'real quantum theory' can reproduce the outcomes of any multipartite experiment, as long as the parts share arbitrary real quantum states4. HereÂ we investigate whether complex numbers are actually needed in the quantum formalism. We show this to be case by proving that real and complex Hilbert-space formulations of quantum theory make different predictions in network scenarios comprising independent states and measurements. This allows us to devise a Bell-like experiment, the successful realization of which would disprove real quantum theory, in the same way as standard Bell experiments disproved local physics.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Sparse expansions of multicomponent oxide configuration energy using coherency and redundancy

Compressed sensing has become a widely accepted paradigm to construct high dimensional cluster expansion models used for statistical mechanical studies of atomic configuration in complex multicomponent crystalline materials. However, strict sampling requirements necessary to obtain minimal coherence measurements for compressed sensing to guarantee accurate estimation of model parameters are difficult and in some cases impossible to satisfy due to the inability of physical systems to access certain configurations. Nevertheless, the dependence of energy on atomic configuration can still be adequately learned without these strict requirements by using compressed sensing by way of coherent measurements using redundant function sets known as frames. We develop a particular frame constructed from the union of all occupancy-based cluster expansion basis sets. We illustrate how using this highly redundant frame yields sparse expansions of the configuration energy of complex oxide materials that are competitive and often surpass the prediction accuracy and sparsity of models obtained from standard cluster expansions.
PHYSICS
HPCwire

Research Team Reaches Milestone in Quantum Computing with Error Correction

Dec. 17, 2021 — Researchers at QuTech—a collaboration between the TU Delft and TNO—have reached a milestone in quantum error correction. They have integrated high-fidelity operations on encoded quantum data with a scalable scheme for repeated data stabilization. The researchers report their findings in the December issue of Nature Physics.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Higher-order topological insulators in two-dimensional Dirac materials

As a novel topological state, a higher-order topological insulator has attracted enormous interest, which in. spatial dimensions has gapless boundary states at (. is larger than 1). Until now, merely few two-dimensional (2D) materials have been identified as higher-order topological insulators and their experimental confirmations are still absent. Here we propose a universal strategy of antidot engineering to realize second-order topological insulators (SOTIs) in 2D Dirac materials. Based on symmetry analysis, tight-binding model, and first-principles calculations, we demonstrate SOTIs in antidot-decorated Xene (X=C, Si,and Ge) by displaying its finite bulk quadrupole moment, weak topological edge states, and in-gap topological corner states. An inherent connection is established for the existing various mechanisms of the SOTIs, including quadrupole polarization, filling anomaly, and generalized Su-Schrieffer-Heeger model on a Kekulé lattice. The robustness of topological corner states of the SOTIs against edge perturbations and bulk disorders is explicitly demonstrated, rendering our strategy appealing to experimental realization of topological corner states.
PHYSICS
ScienceBlog.com

A-list candidate for fault-free quantum computing delivers surprise

A Rice University-led study is forcing physicists to rethink superconductivity in uranium ditelluride, an A-list material in the worldwide race to create fault-tolerant quantum computers. Uranium ditelluride crystals are believed to host a rare “spin-triplet” form of superconductivity, but puzzling experimental results published this week in Nature have upended the...
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Spin-Valley Qubit Dynamics in Exchange-Coupled Silicon Quantum Dots

The presence of valley states is a significant obstacle to realizing quantum information technologies in silicon quantum dots, as leakage into alternate valley states can introduce errors into the computation. We use a perturbative analytical approach to study the dynamics of exchange-coupled quantum dots with valley degrees of freedom. We show that if the valley splitting is large and electrons are not properly initialized to valley eigenstates, then the time evolution of the system will lead to spin-valley entanglement. Spin-valley entanglement will also occur if the valley splitting is small and electrons are not initialized to the same valley state. Additionally, we show that for small valley splitting, spin-valley entanglement does not affect the measurement probabilities of two-qubit systems; however, systems with more qubits will be affected. This means that two-qubit gate fidelities measured in two-qubit systems may miss the effects of valley degrees of freedom. Our work shows how the existence of valleys may adversely affect multiqubit fidelities even when the system temperature is very low. Although this is not an immediate problem in.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Eulerian spatiotemporal correlations in passive scalar turbulence

We study the spatiotemporal two-point correlation function of passively advected scalar fields in the inertial-convective range in three-dimensional homogeneous isotropic turbulence by means of numerical simulations. Our aim is to make a precision test of analytical results recently obtained using functional renormalization group (FRG). We show that at small time delays.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Super-resolution sensing with a randomly scattering analyzer

A randomly scattering analyzer located in the far field and with a fixed aperture, in front of a multielement detector, is introduced as a means to access enhanced sensing information associated with far-subwavelength spatial features. This sensing method allows improved spatial resolution with coherent fields scattered from a moving object, or some other relative change that causes a modified field incident on the detector aperture. Experimental optical speckle correlation data with a translated diffusing structure show the salient features, and understanding in relation to the experimental variables is supported by numerical simulations. The conclusion is that more heavily scattering analyzers provide better spatial resolution because the measurements are more sensitive to changes in the incident field. Such randomly scattering analyzers offer a dimension for sensitive coherent optical metrology related to various sensing and motion application domains requiring large offset distances.
SCIENCE
Newswise

The Quantum Rodeo

Quantum physics governs the domain of the very small. To study the behavior of the smallest components of the universe, scientists simulate quantum systems. In these quantum systems, the particles have many potential values. For example, the various particles can have a huge range of different energy levels. This makes quantum systems incredibly difficult to simulate using a conventional computer. Nuclear physics researchers have now proposed a new way to prepare energy states of a simulated quantum system that uses a quantum computer. To use the system, researchers first determine the energy state they are interested in creating. The quantum computer starts the system in a much simpler state but with many variables that can be modified. It then produces different combinations of how the variables evolve over time. Then, like a bucking horse in a rodeo, the computer kicks off the energy states that don’t match researchers’ targets.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Search for Invisible Axion Dark Matter in the 3.3–4.2  μeV Mass Range

We report the results from a haloscope search for axion dark matter in the. mass range. This search excludes the axion-photon coupling predicted by one of the benchmark models of “invisible” axion dark matter, the Kim-Shifman-Vainshtein-Zakharov model. This sensitivity is achieved using a large-volume cavity, a superconducting magnet, an ultra low noise Josephson parametric amplifier, and sub-Kelvin temperatures. The validity of our detection procedure is ensured by injecting and detecting blind synthetic axion signals.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Deformation modes of an oil-water interface under a local electric field: From Taylor cones to surface dimples

Fluidic interfaces disintegrate under sufficiently strong electric fields, leading to electrohydrodynamic (EHD) tip streaming. Taylor cones, which emit charged droplets from the tip of a conical cusp, are among the most prominent and well-studied examples of EHD instabilities. In liquid-liquid systems, more complex interface deformation modes than simple Taylor cones can be observed, with the interface being pushed away from the electrode, and additional cone structures emerging from the rim of the dimple. In this paper, we investigate the mechanisms behind these deformation modes experimentally and numerically, and demonstrate that the presence of droplets triggers the dimple at the interface. To characterize the underlying processes, we replace the pin electrode by a hollow metallic needle with a prescribed electrolyte volume flow. The submerged electrospray introduces droplets of an aqueous KCl solution with varying ion concentrations into silicone oils with varying viscosities. By measuring the corresponding electric current and by optical investigation of the interface deformation, we study the system response to variations of the ionic concentration, viscosity, and applied voltage as well as flow rate. The voltage between the needle and liquid-liquid interface has a strong influence on the deformation, whereas the electrolyte flow rate only has a small influence. In addition, we observe that both the deflection as well as the current reach limiting values with increasing ion concentration and viscosity, which we explain based on a scaling relationship for the size of the droplets. In addition to the experiments, we use a finite element solver and compute the charge transport due to the droplets in the oil phase as an advection-diffusion process. Further, we compute the electric potential distribution, flow field, and interface deformation. After calibration of our model with particle tracking velocimetry data of the flow inside the oil phase, we reproduce the experimentally observed dimple at the liquid-liquid interface. By including a relationship between the electric field at the pin electrode and the emitted electrospray current, we are able to identify the space charge as the cause of the experimentally observed limiting behavior of the interface deflection and the electric current. In summary, this paper highlights the importance of charged droplets for the complex dynamic modes observed when a liquid-liquid interface is exposed to a local electric field.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Quantum amplitude-amplification operators

In this work, we show the characterization of quantum iterations that would generally construct quantum amplitude-amplification algorithms with a quadratic speedup, namely, quantum amplitude-amplification operators (QAAOs). Exact quantum search algorithms that find a target with certainty and with a quadratic speedup can be composed of sequential applications of QAAOs: existing quantum amplitude-amplification algorithms thus turn out to be sequences of QAAOs. We show that an optimal and exact quantum amplitude-amplification algorithm corresponds to the Grover algorithm together with a single iteration of QAAO. We then realize three-qubit QAAOs with current quantum technologies via cloud-based quantum computing services, IBMQ and IonQ. Finally, our results show that the fixed-point quantum search algorithms known so far are not a sequence of QAAOs; for example, the amplitude of a target state may decrease during quantum iterations.
MATHEMATICS
APS physics

Probing the Energy Conversion Pathways between Light, Carriers, and Lattice in Real Time with Attosecond Core-Level Spectroscopy

Detection of the energy conversion pathways between photons, charge carriers, and the lattice is of fundamental importance to understand fundamental physics and to advance materials and devices. Yet, such insight remains incomplete due to experimental challenges in disentangling the various signatures on overlapping timescales. Here, we show that attosecond core-level x-ray absorption fine-structure spectroscopy (XANES) meets this challenge by providing an unambiguous and simultaneous view on the temporal evolution of the photon-carrier-phonon system. We provide surprising new results by applying the method to graphite, a seemingly well-studied system whose investigation is complicated by a variety of mechanisms occurring across a wide range of temporal scales. The simultaneous real-time measurement of electrons and holes reveals disparate scattering mechanisms for infrared excitation close to the Fermi energy. We find that ultrafast dephasing of the coherent carrier dynamics is governed by impact excitation (IE) for electrons, while holes exhibit a switchover from impact excitation to Auger heating (AH) already during the 11-fs duration of the infrared light field. We attribute this switchover to the limited scattering phase space in the.
PHYSICS

