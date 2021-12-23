ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath Township, MI

Bath Township Police close down portion of I-69 after truck, trailer rollover

By Izzy Martin
 3 days ago

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re traveling west on I-69 near Peacock Rd., police suggest taking an alternative route.

A Facebook post from the Bath Township Police Department shows a truck and trailer on its side.

“Westbound I-69 at Peacock Rd. will be down to one lane until we can get this cleaned up,” the post said.

A map of the general area where the accident occurred, Courtesy of Google Maps .

No injuries have been reported as a result of the accident.

