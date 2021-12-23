Escape from too much family time with 80% off Kindle eBooks

As a mom, I’m constantly…oh, wait…hang on a second…interrupted. When giving out instructions, retelling the greatest story ever, or showering, it’s all cut short. My family has a lot to say and it explodes in my general direction without a thought as to what I’m trying to accomplish. This pattern has been at play for a while now and honestly, it’s my fault. I let it build up like that sticky soap scum on my shower door because I wanted my 8-year-old, husband, and dogs to feel heard in their world — but now I’m feeling unsupported in mine. Is it too late to teach my family a new trick?

